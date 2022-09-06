1 person killed in train vs. dirt bike accident in Charleroi

CHARLEROI (KDKA) -- One person has died after a train hit a dirt bike in Washington County on Tuesday.

The accident happened just before noon at the 5th Street Crossing in Charleroi, emergency officials said.

A Norfolk Southern train struck and killed the dirt bike rider, emergency officials said. The name of the victim is unknown at this time.

Emergency officials are at the scene.

Police are investigating.

