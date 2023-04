Train and car collide in Etna

ETNA (KDKA) - A train and a car collided late on Friday night in Etna.

The crash happened at the corner of River Way and Bridge Street.

The car was badly damaged at the time of the collision.

It's not yet known what led to the crash or if anyone was hurt.

