Trailer catches fire at construction site around Pittsburgh International Airport

Fire crews responded to a report of a trailer fire on Saturday around noon at Pittsburgh International Airport, according to a representative of public affairs at PIT.

The fire was near the parking area at the construction site which is not available to the public.  

Crews took out the fire as it was isolated to only one trailer. 

The Allegheny Fire Marshal is investigating the cause, and there were no injuries according to the official. 

Airport operations were not affected. 

