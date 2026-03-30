Man charged with attempted homicide after allegedly stabbing stepfather in Westmoreland County

A Westmoreland County man is accused of stabbing his stepfather multiple times over the weekend.

Officers with the Trafford Borough Police Department were called to a duplex on Adrian Avenue on Saturday just after 10 p.m. for an alleged stabbing between a stepfather and his stepson.

When officers arrived, they saw 29-year-old Timothy Rosario in the street, holding a tree branch and threatening his stepfather, Jose Carrillo, who appeared to have been stabbed multiple times in the head, stomach and shoulder.

Officers told Rosario to drop the branch, which he did, and he was then taken into custody. According to police, the knife that was used in the stabbing was found in the driveway at the scene. Carrillo was taken to the hospital in critical condition. In an update on Monday, the mayor of Trafford, John Daykon, said he believed that Carrillo was in critical but stable condition.

Rosario is now facing multiple charges, including attempted criminal homicide. Police said that a verbal altercation between the two men escalated into a fight that spilled outside the home.

"This is a difficult moment for the Trafford community as a whole and I ask that you please keep everyone involved in your thoughts," Daykon said in a statement.

Rosario was denied bail and is currently being held at the Westmoreland County Prison.