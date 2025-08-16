Heavy traffic expected in Oakland this weekend amid Pitt move-in, bridge closures

Drivers can anticipate "significant traffic impacts" in and around Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood this weekend while University of Pittsburgh students return to campus and separate construction projects continue.

On Sunday, August 17, Pittsburgh's Bridge Inspection Consultant will conduct bridge inspections on two structures in the Oakland neighborhoods.

If the inspections proceed, they will require a partial closure of the Forbes Avenue Bridge in Central Oakland near Carnegie Mellon University. One lane will be closed while the sidewalk will be maintained.

Meanwhile, the Swinburne Bridge in South Oakland would see a full closure.

The Oakland neighborhood is already experiencing reduced access due to several ongoing traffic projects, including closures for the rehabilitation of the Charles Anderson Bridge on the Boulevard of the Allies between South Oakland and Schenley Park, the closure of the Panther Hollow Bridge and a lane reduction on Fifth Avenue toward Downtown due to private construction and Pittsburgh Regional Transit University Line work.

Motorists should expect congestion, delays, and detours throughout Oakland and surrounding neighborhoods.