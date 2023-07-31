Torah dedicated to Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victim Joyce Fienberg

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Torah was dedicated in Squirrel Hill on Sunday in honor of Joyce Fienberg, one of the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

Fienberg family members, friends, and the community joined for a parade down Murray Avenue, carrying a newly-completed Torah.

Rabbi Yitzi Genack says that the day was about connecting to the past and looking with vision towards the future.

"This is a significant day for our family, said Anthony Fienberg. "To be able to dedicate this Torah in honor of my parents, carrying on their legacy of kindness and generosity and love of Judaism. their legacy is one of kindness, generosity, and love of Judaism."

"It's a tremendous privilege for our synagogue, the Shaare Torah Congregation, to house this Torah together with our others," said Rabbi Genack. "Each scroll is magnificent, just like each person is unique and valuable."

The Torah was placed permanently into the Shaare Torah Congregation.