Top 2026 NHL Draft prospect Gavin McKenna commits to Penn State

Gavin McKenna said he is committing to Penn State, leaving the Canadian Hockey League for the U.S. college ranks in a long-anticipated decision by one of the sport's most anticipated prospects since Connor McDavid.

McKenna's jump highlights how much the junior developmental hockey landscape has changed in North America since the NCAA's landmark decision in November to lift its ban on CHL player participation.

After word of McKenna's destination leaked Monday, he made the announcement on "SportsCenter" on Tuesday. It coincidentally came 15 years to the day after "The Decision" when LeBron James revealed on ESPN he was leaving Cleveland for Miami.

"It was a super tough decision," McKenna said before donning a Penn State hat. "Obviously there was a lot of great options out there, but I think me, my family and everyone that's kind of a part of my circle, we all decided that the best spot for me next year will be Penn State University."

McKenna, who turns 18 in December, is regarded as a generational talent and has for the past two years been projected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL draft.

"The (Western Hockey League) was a great spot, and I'm very grateful for what it did for me and my family," McKenna said, adding he believes facing bigger, older competition will help make the leap to the NHL easier. "Both options were great, but I just think going to college, being in such a great conference, it'll really challenge me and prepare me."

Leaving the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers after two-plus seasons, McKenna's joining the Nittany Lions makes them an immediate contender to win a Frozen Four title. He had narrowed his choices to Penn State, coming off losing its Frozen Four debut in April, and Michigan State.

"You saw what Penn State did this year, making the Frozen Four," McKenna said. "They've come a long ways, and I think next year when I go there, obviously, that's the goal is to win a championship with them."

The NCAA rule change coincides with schools being allowed to lure recruits with name, image, likeness (NIL) endorsement money, further tipping the scales toward CHL players making the jump. Previously, CHL players were barred from competing in college because they were deemed professionals for receiving a stipend of up to $600 per month for living expenses.

The lifting of the ban led to college hockey officials envisioning the NCAA replacing the CHL as North America's top producer of NHL draft-ready talent.

From Whitehorse, Yukon, McKenna is coming off his second full season with Medicine Hat, in which he finished second in the WHL with 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists), behind 20-year Andrew Cristall's 132. McKenna's point total was third among all CHL players, rounded out by OHL's Michael Misa's 134. Misa is a year older and was selected second by San Jose in this year's draft.

McKenna most notably closed this season with a 45-game point streak in which he combined for 32 goals and 100 points, and finished the playoffs with nine goals and 38 points in 16 games. Including playoffs, he failed to register a point just four times.

McKenna's potential has already caused a ripple effect among NHL teams, who have been guarded about trading their 2026 first-round selections in fear of potentially missing out on a chance to select him.

McKenna's name even caused a buzz at the Frozen Four in St. Louis, where there was already speculation of him being lured south.

Counting the regular season and playoffs, McKenna combined for 91 goals and 198 assists for 289 points in 158 career games in the WHL.

He already has NHL ties in being a cousin by marriage to Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft. McKenna grew up in Whitehorse, befriending the family of Dylan Cozens, the Ottawa Senators forward who was selected seventh overall by Buffalo in the 2019 draft.