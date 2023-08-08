Tom's Watch Bar opens on the North Shore

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A brand new sports bar will hold its grand opening on the North Shore Tuesday afternoon.

Tom's Watch Bar is on North Shore Drive, steps away from Acrisure Stadium and PNC Park.

The company says it can serve hundreds of guests, with dozens of screens in a 360-degree viewing room where each table has personalized audio.

They hope to be the destination on the North Shore on gamedays and nights.