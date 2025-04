Pirates' Tommy Pham suspended 1 game for inappropriate interaction with Angels fan

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham has been suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount for inappropriate actions toward Los Angeles Angels fans during a game on Wednesday night.

Pham's suspension was scheduled to be served in Friday night's game at the Los Angeles Dodgers, but has been delayed because he has elected to appeal the punishment.

Pham reportedly made an obscene gesture to a fan who touched him while tracking down a ball in the left field corner in the fifth inning of a 3-0 win over the Angels.

The 12-year veteran is hitting .184 with six RBIs in 23 games during his first season with the Pirates.

Pham hit a combined .248 with 20 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, and 39 RBI over 440 plate appearances across 116 games in 2024 between the Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, and Kansas City Royals.