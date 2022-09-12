TJ Watt to undergo scans on Monday to confirm injury status

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's the story that has Steelers fans on pins and needles - what's going on with TJ Watt?

The reigning defensive player of the year suffered what appeared to be a serious injury during the season opener in Cincinnati.

While the Steelers walked away with a 23-20 overtime victory over the defending AFC champion Bengals, it was also a bit of a loss after it's rumored that Watt tore his pectoral muscle.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Watt is scheduled to undergo scans today to confirm the diagnosis.

The Steelers didn't provide any additional details after the game other than Coach Mike Tomlin saying Watt was being checked for an upper-body injury.

Fans are worried about what this means for the season but for defensive captain Cam Heyward, it's next man up if Watt is out.

"I'm not going to speculate on what's going on or how bad the injury is," he said. "Having TJ out there definitely benefits us, he's a leader, he's the defensive player of the year, but however long it takes, other guys got to step up."

Watt did not speak on his injury but did take to Facebook, simply posting a picture of a heart.

Thousands of fans like and commented, wishing him a speedy recovering and congratulating him on a great game.

Many are concerned this could be a potential season-ending injury for Watt but later today we're expected to learn the extent of the injury.

