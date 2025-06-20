Watch CBS News
T.J. McConnell's dad crashes postgame set after Indiana Pacers force Game 7 in NBA Finals

Mike Darnay
T.J. McConnell is one game away from winning a championship in the NBA and helped the Indiana Pacers force a Game 7 in the Finals on Thursday night. 

McConnell, a Chartiers Valley graduate, had 12 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals for the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night. 

According to Mike White with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, McConnell is only the second player in the history of the WPIAL or the City League to record at least 10 points and 9 rebounds in a game of the NBA Finals. 

At one point during Thursday night's game, the packed Gainbridge Fieldhouse was chanting T.J.'s name.

Following the 108-91 win for the Pacers in Game 6, McConnell's dad Tim, crashed his son's postgame interview, praising T.J.'s grit.

"I'll tell you right now, he's a warrior," McConnell said of his son. "It doesn't matter how tall you are."

When T.J. was in high school at Chartiers Valley, he was coached by his dad, who won six WPIAL championships leading the school's boys team. He then won three WPIAL titles one PIAA state title while coaching the girls team and daughter Megan, who is now playing in the WNBA. 

"I can't be more proud to say I have a son in the NBA and a daughter in the WNBA," Tim McConnell said. This is a dream come true."

Now having forced a Game 7 in the Finals, the Pacers are headed back to Oklahoma City for Game 7 on Sunday with a shot at winning it all for the first time in franchise history.

"Anything can happen in Game 7," Tim McConnell said. "We're going to OKC to try and win a world championship, and my son is a part of it, and I can't believe that."

