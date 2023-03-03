Tips for eating healthy at fish fries

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Lent is here which means it's time for fish fries.

While fried fish is delicious, it's important not to eat too much of it and to try alternative methods of cooking.

Dietitians say consider eating baked, broiled or grilled fish instead, that way it's not being cooked in oil.

Or you could order another seafood altogether like shrimp or crab cakes.

For those planning to cook fish at home, try using an air fryer. It will give you that crispy texture without the added oils.

Regardless, experts say you should think about adding fish to your regular diet. It has all kinds of vitamins and nutrients, including omega-3s.

You can find plenty of places serving up fish on Fridays over at the KDKA Fish Fry Guide 2023.