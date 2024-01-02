Time running out to vote for Cam Heyward for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Charity Challenge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Time is running out for you to help Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward win the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Charity Challenge and today and tomorrow, you can help Captain Cam earn double the votes!

There's only a few days left in the contest that would earn $35,000 for the Heyward House.

There are multiple ways that fans can go online and vote for Cam and enter for a chance to win a game-worn signed Cam Heyward jersey and more.

First, you can go to the Steelers page on X, formerly known as Twitter, and repost!

Every repost counts double today and tomorrow, and the more votes the post gets, the more prizes the Steelers will give away!

The voting runs through Monday, so keep on voting by posting on X with the hashtag #WPMOYChallenge @CamHeyward and you can also go to NFL.com/ManofTheYear to vote online.