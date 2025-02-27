Most of the day Thursday will be dry with rainfall starting early and returning late

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope

Most of the day on Thursday is going to be dry with rain chances occurring early and again later on in the day. I can't rule out a little drizzle at times between dawn to dusk. It'll be damp either way with more than 0.4 inches of rain falling over the past 24 hours in Pittsburgh. I also don't expect we will see much if any sunshine today. I will call it mostly cloudy, but I am close to calling it just plain overcast all day long.

Thursday temperatures in the Pittsburgh area: February 27, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Our weather pattern is going to stay 'jittery' over the next 72 hours with snow and rain possible during the stretch. We should see 40s for highs Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Thursday night stands out as being interesting as we have a trough that will sink south overnight. As the colder air moves and lifts warmer air already in place, we should see rain showers changing over to snow showers. I have the rain arriving as soon as 9 p.m. with snow showers arriving right at midnight. The usual suspects of the Laurel Highlands, Ridges, and Snow Belt communities will see some decent snow with higher elevations seeing around an inch or two of new snow on the ground. Temperatures will be too warm for everyone else to see any impact from overnight snow.

First Alert Weather Day headlines: February 27, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

The best chance for snow on Friday will come before sunrise. We will actually see highs on Friday hitting the mid-40s with a surge of warm air surging back into place. It won't stick around for long with another cool blast coming in on Saturday morning with another chance for rain changing over to snow. The rest of the weekend is looking dry, morning lows on both Sunday and Monday are expected to dip down into the teens. If you are ready for a warm-up we will get one briefly on Wednesday, where I am forecasting a high in the 60s. Wednesday is looking wet all day long. Tuesday may be the best day of the next week with highs expected to hit the 50s while being dry from the start to finish.

The 7-Day Forecast: February 27, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos