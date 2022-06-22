Watch CBS News
Thunderstorms bring down trees, knock out power and raise flooding concerns

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (6/22)
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (6/22) 04:06

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Severe thunderstorms rolled through the Pittsburgh area Wednesday evening, leaving a trail of damage in their wake. 

The storms brought down trees and knocked out power for thousands of residents. As of 7:30 p.m., Duquesne Light was reporting over 20,000 outages. 

Minor injuries were reported in Fawn Township on Route 908 after a tree came down on a car. 

Another tree came down on a home near Spring Garden Avenue and Wesler Way. 

kdka-spring-garden-avenue-tree-on-house.png
Storms brought a tree down on a home near Spring Garden Avenue and Wesler Way on June 22, 2022.    (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

Wires fell and caught a building on Penn Avenue in the Strip District on fire. No one was injured. 

kdka-penn-avenue-strip-district-fire.png
A storm brought wires down onto a building on Penn Avenue in the Strip District on June 22, 2022.  (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

The storms carried heavy rain into the area, and a flash flood warning is in effect for east central Westmoreland County and central Indiana County until 10:15 p.m. The National Weather Service said the area could see an extra 1-2 inches of rain.   

First published on June 22, 2022 / 7:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

