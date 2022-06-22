Thunderstorms bring down trees, knock out power and raise flooding concerns
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Severe thunderstorms rolled through the Pittsburgh area Wednesday evening, leaving a trail of damage in their wake.
The storms brought down trees and knocked out power for thousands of residents. As of 7:30 p.m., Duquesne Light was reporting over 20,000 outages.
Minor injuries were reported in Fawn Township on Route 908 after a tree came down on a car.
Another tree came down on a home near Spring Garden Avenue and Wesler Way.
Wires fell and caught a building on Penn Avenue in the Strip District on fire. No one was injured.
The storms carried heavy rain into the area, and a flash flood warning is in effect for east central Westmoreland County and central Indiana County until 10:15 p.m. The National Weather Service said the area could see an extra 1-2 inches of rain.
