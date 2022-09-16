Three 'Shred-It' events being hosted in the Pittsburgh area this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend, people can safely dispose of unwanted and sensitive documents.

On Saturday, there are three, free, "Shred-It" events across the region.

Guardian Storage is hosting those events from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at their locations in Shadyside, Bethel Park, and Monroeville.

They are offering up to five boxes to shred.

This will be the first of three weekends Guardian will be hosting.

You can find the full list of events on their website at this link.