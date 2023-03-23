Three Rivers Casino employees fired and cited after fight in employee cafeteria

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three Rivers Casino employees were fired and then cited with harassment and disorderly conduct after getting into a fight.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 57-year-old Alfonso Pittrell, 43-year-old Daniel Jones, and 22-year-old Mackenzie Davenport, all got into a fight inside the casino team dining room just after 4 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The fight was seen on surveillance cameras when Pittrell began throwing punches at Jones and Davenport swinging a lunch tray at Pitterll. Jones then continued to fight with Pittrell until the three were escorted out of the casino by security.

The three were fired and cited for harassment and disorderly conduct as a result of the fight.

No injuries were reported.