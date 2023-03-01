Three people in custody after four children found with cocaine in their system
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three people have been taken into custody after four young children, including a 1-year-old, were found with cocaine in their system.
Michael Dewberry, Samantha Stanford, and Anna Denglar have been arrested after police began investigating a home in Jeannette last summer after learning that the 1-year-old child had ingested cocaine.
Police later learned that three other children living there also tested positive for cocaine.
Police say they arrested Samantha Stanford on Tuesday at a home in Latrobe where more illegal drugs were found.
Officers also found Dewberry, who's free on bond. Stanford and Dewberry are the 1-year-old child's parents.
Dengler, the 1-year-old child's grandmother, is also out on bond.
Police are still looking for two others who shared the home in Jeannette -- Latasha Cottrell and Shelley Kemerer.
for more features.