Three people in custody after four children found with cocaine in their system

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Three people have been taken into custody after four young children, including a 1-year-old, were found with cocaine in their system.

Michael Dewberry, Samantha Stanford, and Anna Denglar have been arrested after police began investigating a home in Jeannette last summer after learning that the 1-year-old child had ingested cocaine.

Police later learned that three other children living there also tested positive for cocaine.

Police say they arrested Samantha Stanford on Tuesday at a home in Latrobe where more illegal drugs were found.

Officers also found Dewberry, who's free on bond. Stanford and Dewberry are the 1-year-old child's parents.

Dengler, the 1-year-old child's grandmother, is also out on bond.

Police are still looking for two others who shared the home in Jeannette -- Latasha Cottrell and Shelley Kemerer.