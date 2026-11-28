The Pittsburgh Penguins snapped a five-game losing streak on Friday night, skating to a 6-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center in New York.

It was also a night when some of the players the team is hoping will be part of the next generation stepped up in a big way.

Getting the victory in net was 22-year-old goaltender Sergei Murashov, who made 20 saves.

However, three young forwards did something that hasn't happened since 2010.

Sidney Crosby, Jordan Staal, and Kris Letang in 2010

In the 2009-10 season, the Pittsburgh Penguins were on top of the hockey world. They were the defending Stanley Cup champions after defeating the Detroit Red Wings in the 2009 Stanley Cup Final.

In early 2010, at the Vancouver Winter Olympics, Sidney Crosby would score the goal that gave Canada its first gold medal in ice hockey since 2002.

On March 6, 2010, at Mellon Arena, the trio of Crosby, Jordan Staal, and Kris Letang would connect for multiple points.

Crosby led the way with two goals and an assist for three points.

Jordan Staal added a goal and an assist for two points, and Kris Letang had two assists.

It would be the Penguins' 39th victory of the season as they defeated the Dallas Stars 6-3.

Ben Kindel, Villie Koivunen, and Rutger McGroarty match the Big 3

The scoring on Friday night was equal for three of the Penguins' young players. Ben Kindel, Villie Koivunen, and Rutger McGroarty each scored a goal and an assist each in a 6-3 victory over the Sabres.

In the first period, with the Penguins trailing 1-0, Kindel collected a bouncing puck, whipped it on net, and scored to tie the game. It was the 19-year-old center's fifth goal of the season.

Then, with time expiring in the first period and the Penguins trailing 2-1, Kris Letang was able to score from the high slot. Getting the secondary assist on the goal was Kindel, giving him his second point of the period.

Just 30 seconds into the second period, McGroarty and Koivunen would team up to give the Penguins their first lead of the night, a lead they would never surrender.

Koivunen found McGroarty sneaking in the back door, and the puck deflected off McGroarty's skate and into the net. It was the first point of the night for both the young forwards.

Later on in the second period, the roles were reversed.

McGroarty would win a puck battle in the Buffalo zone and slip the puck to Koivunen, who snapped a shot past Buffalo goaltender Alex Lyon to restore the Penguins' two-goal lead.

Just like in 2010, it was three players, all 23 or younger, leading the way to a 6-3 victory for the Pittsburgh Penguins.