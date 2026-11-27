Ben Kindel, Rutger McGroarty, Ville Koivunen and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-3 on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Kris Letang and Blake Letang also scored for the Penguins. Sergei Murashov made 20 saves for Pittsburgh, the last-place team in the Eastern Conference.

Kindel, McGroarty and Koivunen became the first trio of Pittsburgh players age 23 or younger to record multiple goals in the same game since Sidney Crosby, Jordan Staal and Letang accomplished the feat on March 6, 2010.

Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist for the Sabres, who were coming off a 5-1 win against the New York Rangers, their third in four games. Jiri Kulich and Josh Norris also scored.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen allowed four goals on 10 shots before getting replaced three minutes into the second period. Alex Lyon stopped 17 of the 18 shots he faced.

The Penguins scored twice early in the second period after the teams traded goals throughout the first.

McGroarty deflected Koivunen's shot past Luukkonen for his first goal of the season 30 seconds into the second, and Lizotte scored his first from the high slot at 3:15 of the period. Koivunen made it 5-3 with 1:16 remaining in the second.

Malkin got his eighth of the season into the empty net with 2:01 to go in the third.

Kulich gave Buffalo the lead 31 seconds into the game when he finished a 2-on-1 with Dahlin, extending his scoring streak to four games and recording his seventh point in six games. Dahlin's goal on a power play midway through the period gave the Sabres a 2-1 lead

Kindel batted in a bouncing puck near the net for an unassisted goal at 7:42 into the first, and Kindel assisted on Letang's tying goal with 40 seconds left in the opening period.

Up next

Penguins: Conclude back-to-back hosting Toronto on Saturday night.

Sabres: Open four-game trip at Edmonton on Tuesday night.