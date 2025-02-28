3 people taken into custody after Bethel Park police chase ends in crash

A police chase in Bethel Park lead to a fleeing vehicle crashing into a parked vehicle off of Fort Couch Road Friday morning, according to the Upper St. Clair Police Department.

According to police they observed a suspicious vehicle parked at the South Hills Village mall, police discovered the vehicle had an out-of-state registration and that it was reported stolen in another state.

As officers made contact with the three individuals in the vehicle they fled in the vehicle from the scene towards Fort Couch Road.

According to police, the vehicle crashed off of Fort Couch Road into the unparked vehicle and the three suspects attempted to flee on foot.

Upper St. Clair police and other South Hills police agencies apprehended the suspects.

All three of the suspects were taken into custody and will face charges according to police.

KDKA-TV will continue to update the story as it progresses.