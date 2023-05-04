Thousands of Pennsylvanians to receive part of $5 million settlement with Intuit TurboTax

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Thousands of Pennsylvanian consumers can expect just under $5 million from a settlement involving Intuit TurboTax.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced that the Commonwealth is part of a $141 million multistate settlement that includes reimbursement for those who were tricked into paying to file their federal tax returns.

It includes 158,778 residents of Pennsylvania.

"By requiring consumers to pay for tax-return services that should have been available for free, Intuit cheated taxpayers out of their hard-earned money," said Attorney General Henry. "Intuit's deceptive practices and aggressive advertising campaign were unnecessary and illegal; especially when the IRS offers free tax-return services for eligible consumers."

Those customers who were misled by TurboTax into paying for those tax filings, which were supposed to be free, will be contacted via email regarding the settlement, and checks are expected to be mailed this month.

Along with Pennsylvania, consumers in Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, North Carolina, New York, Texas, and Washington will be part of the settlement.

It applies to those who used Intuit's TurboTax software and filed in the years 2016, 2017, and 2018 through the IRS Free File Program.

More information about the settlement and the settlement fund can be found at this link.