Thomas Stanko, convicted of killing his girlfriend Cassandra Gross, appealing murder conviction

The man who was found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend has appealed his murder conviction.

Earlier this year, a jury found Thomas Stanko guilty of killing Cassandra Gross and burning her belongings on his property in Unity Township.

He was ultimately sentenced to life in prison. Along with the life sentence that was handed down in May, he was also sentenced to an additional 42 to 84 months for a conviction of reckless burning.

Gross had been reported missing in April 2018 and was later declared dead in January 2019, though her remains were never found.

Now, Stanko is saying he is innocent.

The murder trial of Thomas Stanko

Earlier in the year, during the trial, the prosecution presented a timeline that accused Stanko of killing and disposing of Gross' body.

Over a six-day period, more than 30 witnesses testified and presented more than 300 pieces of evidence. They included cellphone messages, letters to Gross, photos of her burned car, and items that were found on Stanko's property in a burn barrel.

Found in the burn barrel were remnants of Gross' glasses, clothing, magazines, and a vial of her dog's insulin.

During a more than three-hour testimony, Stanko maintained his innocence. He said they had a good relationship, despite a rough patch in 2018, but they made up and had continued to see one another until her disappearance.

"I wrongfully accused her of cheating, but that doesn't make me a murderer," he said during the testimony.

After a weeklong trial, the jury found him guilty of first-degree murder and reckless burning, but not guilty of third-degree murder.

Cassandra Gross' family expresses relief after conviction

Once the jury returned its guilty verdict, Gross' family said they were relieved as they finally found closure following Cassandra's disappearance.

"There's not words for what I'm feeling right now," said Cassandra Gross' mom, Kathe Gross. "It took me eight years to get him. I'm just so happy that the DA did a wonderful job."

Her mother said that Stanko's testimony was "nothing but lies" and still said she wants to know what Stanko did to her daughter.