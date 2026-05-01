Cassandra Gross' convicted killer, Thomas Stanko, will spend the rest of his life in prison

Thomas Stanko will spend the rest of his life in prison, without the possibility of parole, after he was found guilty of killing Cassandra Gross in 2018.

On top of the life sentence handed down Friday, Stanko was also sentenced to an additional 42 to 84 months for his conviction on charges of reckless burning.

Stanko's murder trial

During Stanko's trial earlier this year, the prosecution broke down a timeline that accused him of killing and disposing of Gross' body.

Over six days, more than 30 witnesses testified and presented more than 300 pieces of evidence that included cell phone messages, letters to Gross, photos of the burned car, and items that were found in a burn barrel on Stanko's property. The burned items included remnants of her glasses, clothing, magazines, and a vial of her dog's insulin.

Following the weeklong trial, a Westmoreland County jury found him guilty of first-degree murder and reckless burning, but not guilty of third-degree murder.

Gross was reported missing in April 2018; her car was found burned out days later. She was later declared dead in January 2019, though her body has not been found.

Stanko was charged in her killing in 2022.

Gross family reacts to guilty verdict

After the jury returned its guilty verdict, Gross' family expressed relief for finally getting closure.

"There's not words for what I'm feeling right now," said Cassandra Gross' mom, Kathe Gross. "It took me eight years to get him. I'm just so happy that the DA did a wonderful job."

She went on to call Stanko's testimony "nothing but lies," and added that she still wants to know what Stanko did to her daughter.