Thomas Jefferson players continue tradition of dyed blonde hair for camp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As two-a-day practices continue for local high school football programs, the Thomas Jefferson Jaguars are getting ready for their season -- and a long-standing tradition is continuing for another year.

It's a rare rebound year of sorts for Thomas Jefferson, as they're looking to get back to the WPIAL Championships after not making the finals last year for the first time in seven years.

They have several starters back on both sides of the ball, but also they have tradition on their side -- including the tradition of all their players dying their hair the same shade of blonde.

The tradition is done as a show of solidarity that also serves a program fundraiser.

"It's definitely a tradition. I think just because it's a big brotherhood, like a big culture," said defensive end Jordan Mayer. "That's what we try to stress here is we're all one unit, we're all together. We're all brothers. We're all here to fight for each other and play this game together. That's basically the tradition of it and we love being one big family,"

"It's not as bad as in the past," said head coach Bill Cherpak. "Sometimes they put all kinds of goofy designs and stuff like that. It's hard for me to tell who they are, but they love it."

Thomas Jefferson will kick off their season next weekend as they hit the road to New Jersey to face Millville during the three-day-long 'Battle at the Beach' in Atlantic City.