Third week of testimony to begin in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Jurors in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial will be back in the courtroom this morning.

The first eight days of the trial consisted of testimony from first responders and survivors of the shooting.

Recapping the trial

In these first two weeks of trial, the prosecution has been fulfilling its burden of proving the defendant is responsible for the deaths of 11 people and the wounding of several others. And while there is little doubt of that, the government has another aim: showing he willfully, knowingly and brutally slaughtered innocent people -- a hate crime based on their religion -- and that his actions merit the death penalty.

To that end, the government has focused on the human toll, presenting the heart-wrenching testimony of survivors of the attack who witnessed the brutal slaying of their fellow congregants and narrowly escaped death themselves. The government did not spare the jury graphic images -- crime scene and autopsy photos -- saying they were necessary to establish the "force" and "malice" of the defendant who shot the defenseless victims at close range with an AR-15 military-style rifle.

"It's necessary for the very purpose of this whole proceeding which is to move this jury to the death penalty," said Bruce Antkowiak, a law professor at St. Vincent College.

With the first of police witnesses, close to a dozen officers testified they did not hesitate and went immediately and directly into the building and towards the gunfire -- several paying a heavy price for their valor. The alleged gunman is charged specifically with causing bodily injury to safety officers. The government will later argue the death penalty is merited on all these accounts.

This week, the government is expected to focus on the defendant's planning and the reasons behind the attack -- his immersion in conspiracy theories about Jewish people on the dark web.

Support is available for those in need during the trial

