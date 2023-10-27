"Theatrical nonsense:" Washington County DA calls coroner's calls for homicide charges against officer a stunt

Washington County DA stands by decision not to charge officer in Eduardo Hoover Jr.'s shooting death

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Just one day after Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco said he believed that homicide charges were necessary for the police shooting of Eduardo Hoover Jr., District Attorney Jason Walsh fired back, calling it "theatrical nonsense."

At a press conference earlier Friday, Walsh was not shy about expressing his disagreement with the coroner's assessment following the inquest.

"On May 5, 2023, I stood at this very podium and told you that the homicide of [Eduardo Hoover Jr.] was justified and again today, I stand by that decision," he said. "I don't have the time or the inclination to participate in the coroner's theatrical nonsense."

Hoover was shot and killed, allegedly by Mt. Pleasant Township Police Officer Tyler Evans following a nearly 20-minute pursuit from Burgettstown to Washington on April 2.

After reviewing evidence from police dash cameras and body cameras, Coroner Timothy Warco found the use of deadly force unjustified. He pointed out that the 38-year-old father of three was not committing any forcible felony, he was not in possession of a deadly weapon, and he could not have escaped because his truck was boxed in by five police vehicles.

Again, Walsh disagreed.

"The standard for deadly force is a subjective one from the officer's belief in real-time - firing his weapon not from the comfort and safety of a conference room," he said. "Officers have families they want to go home to."

Walsh spent a large portion of the press conference railing against Warco's findings and conclusion.

"What was the coroner doing for seven months because this happened in April?" he asked. "He sat as judge in a theatrical stunt which is an absolute overreach by the coroner who doesn't have authority regarding charging crimes ... nowhere in the coroners's act does it say that he's required to do an inquest because an officer was involved in the shooting."

When asked what he thought of the coroner taking his findings to the attorney general if he doesn't file charges against the officer, Walsh responded he couldn't speak for the attorney general but noted the attorney general's office rarely takes over a case.