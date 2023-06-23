Shadyside gastropub hit with consumer alert after inspector finds dead rodents

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Shadyside gastropub was hit with a consumer alert after an inspector found several dead rodents.

The Allegheny County Health Department issued the consumer alert for The Urban Tap on South Highland Avenue.

According to the inspection report, seven "fresh" dead rodents were found in the basement area on Wednesday, and there was food "adulterated" by pests, including droppings in a bag of grits. There were also chewed bags of walnut and cornmeal, and single-service paper items showed signs of gnawing and chewing.

The inspector also found fruit flies "too numerous to count" throughout the bar.

The inspection report cites several other violations, like soiled food safety surfaces and items in coolers that were held beyond the seven-day discard date.

The Urban Tap has two locations, one in Shadyside and the other on the South Side, according to its website.

When the consumer alert is removed, the Health Department's website will be updated.