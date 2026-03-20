The Plaza at North Shore next to PNC Park will open in time for the Pirates' home opener

A new restaurant and plaza on Pittsburgh's North Shore will be open and ready to go by the time the Pirates return home for their home opener at PNC Park.

The Plaza at North Shore and the new fast-casual restaurant SugarBird will open on April 2, and it is located at the corner of Mazeroski Way and General Robinson Boulevard.

A rendering of the plaza and SugarBird Barker Nestor

"This is the crown jewel of the North Shore, and we are unveiling it at a time when all eyes are on Pittsburgh," said Herky Pollock, owner of Legacy Hospitality Partners. "We are opening with a lot of fanfare and worldwide notoriety, starting with Opening Day and leading right into the [NFL Draft]."

SugarBird will offer what is being described as a "playful" menu of fried chicken, donuts, and ice cream. There will also be a full bar.

The 30,000 square-foot outdoor plaza, along with SugarBird, will also include Highball Social Club, a 15,200 square-foot experiential restaurant and bar, which is expected to open in the fall.

Once The Plaza at the North Shore is open, it will be a place that features games, activities, live music, festivals, yoga, and other entertainment.

"The North Shore has rapidly become the city's premier entertainment district, and we're committed to taking it to the next level in this district by providing unique and welcoming experiences for every demographic," added Pollock.

There will be two performance stages and a 40-inch LED screen that will televise games, movies, and other must-see events.

Finally, in the lead-up to the NFL Draft, there will be multiple concerts at the plaza, and thsoe will be announced in the coming days.