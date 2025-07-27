The Pittsburgh Project is empowering the city's youth through camps and after school programs | KD Sunday Spotlight

The Pittsburgh Project is helping connect with kids in western Pennsylvania with the goal of making a better community.

On the city's North Side off of North Charles Street, you'll find Rick Mason.

He's one of many adults who likes helping the community's youth.

"I love to see kids expand their minds to open up to trying new things," Mason said.

The youth are trying new things through the nonprofit's summer camp and after school programs for kids for kindergarten through 12th grade.

"It's hard being a parent, I'm a partner and I know that's not always an easy thing," Mason said.

It's helping all kinds of care takers from single moms to dual parent households.

"To fill the gaps that maybe a school can't fill, so that's our goal, to work with everyone in the community, to make a better community for our youth," Mason said.

The faith-based organization provides a third space where kids can enjoy electives like robotics, fitness, and gardening.

Some kids in the program are second generation.

"My mom was here when she was a kid," said Omari Nicholas. "Pittsburgh Project is good, you should come to Pittsburgh Project."

Program directors and teachers articulate the impact of the Pittsburgh Project.

"We're excited to just be here to be able to walk along kids in their journey to be able to help them understand their neighborhood is a place that they can be safe in, that their neighborhood is a place they should take care of," said Natasha Thrasher, the Pittsburgh Project's Director of Programs.

Mason says that being able to invest in the youth now will empower them to be upstanding citizens for life.

The Pittsburgh Project has open registration for its after school programs that start on September 15. More information about the project can be found online.