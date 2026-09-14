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Emmy Awards winners list for 2026: Live updates
What to know about the 2026 Emmy Awards:
- The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards are being held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to honor the best in television and streaming.
- The final season of HBO's "Hacks" earned 24 nominations — including for various Creative Arts Emmy Awards — breaking the comedy series record of 23 set last year by "The Bear" and "The Studio."
- "The Pitt," another HBO offering, earned 25 total nominations for its second season, the most for a drama this year.
- Mariska Hargitay, a four-time Emmy winner best known for playing Olivia Benson on the long-running "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," is hosting the 2026 ceremony, which is airing on NBC and streaming live on Peacock.
Follow along for the full list of winners and nominees below as each category is announced.
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
- Rhea Seehorn, "Pluribus" - Winner
- Carrie Coon, "The Gilded Age"
- Chase Infiniti, "The Testaments"
- Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"
- Zendaya, "Euphoria"
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
- Allison Janney, "The Diplomat" — Winner
- Taylor Dearden, "The Pitt"
- Fiona Dourif, "The Pitt"
- Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt"
- Sepideh Moafi, "The Pitt"
- Julianne Nicholson, "Paradise"
- Karolina Wydra, "Pluribus"
Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Matthew Rhys, "The Beast in Me" — Winner
- Riz Ahmed, "Bait"
- Jason Bateman, "Black Rabbit"
- Charlie Hunnam, "Monster: The Ed Gein Story"
- Oscar Isaac, "Beef"
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
- Jean Smart, "Hacks" — Winner
- Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
- Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
- Elle Fanning, "Margo's Got Money Troubles"
- Lisa Kudrow, "The Comeback"
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
- Kate O'Flynn, "Widow's Bay" — Winner
- Dale Dickey, "Widow's Bay"
- Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
- Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"
- Michelle Pfeiffer, "Margo's Got Money Troubles"
- Megan Stalter, "Hacks"
- Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"