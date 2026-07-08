2026 Emmy nominations are announced: See the full list

The nominations for the 78th annual Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday morning in Los Angeles, with the final season of HBO Max's "Hacks" setting a new record for the most nominations in a single year for a comedy series.

"Hacks" earned 24 nominations in this year's race, topping the record of 23 set by "The Bear" and "The Studio" last year. "The Bear" was among the big nominees in comedy categories this year, alongside "Shrinking," "Margo's Got Money Troubles" and "Widow's Bay."

On the drama side, HBO Max's sophomore season of "The Pitt" and Apple TV+'s freshman series "Pluribus" earned plenty of nominations, as did Netflix's "The Diplomat" and HBO Max's "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" and "The Gilded Age." "The Pitt" was the top drama contender, with 25 nominations total.

Jason Bateman was nominated four times for multiple productions, and six others found themselves nominated three times each — Quinta Brunson, Paul W. Downs, Matthew Rhys, Jason Segel, Martin Short and Noah Wyle.

The nominations were announced by recent winners Liza Colón-Zayas and Jeff Hiller at the Television Academy in Los Angeles.

The 78th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on NBC on Sunday, Sept. 14, with actress Mariska Hargitay as host. The show will also stream on Peacock.

Here are the nominees in the Emmy Awards' top categories (categories will be updated live):

Outstanding drama series

"The Diplomat" (Netflix)

"The Gilded Age" (HBO Max)

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" (HBO Max)

"Paradise" (Hulu)

"The Pitt" (HBO Max)

"Pluribus" (Apple TV+)

"Slow Horses" (Apple TV+)

"Your Friends & Neighbors" (Apple TV+)

Outstanding comedy series

"Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

"The Bear" (FX)

"Hacks" (HBO Max)

"Margo's Got Money Troubles" (Apple TV+)

"Nobody Wants This" (Netflix)

"Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

"Shrinking" (Apple TV+)

"Widow's Bay" (Apple TV+)

Outstanding limited or anthology series

"All Her Fault" (Peacock)

"The Beast in Me" (Netflix)

"Beef" (Netflix)

"DTF St. Louis" (HBO Max)

"Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette" (Hulu)

Outstanding reality competition program



"Dancing with the Stars" (ABC)

"RuPaul's Drag Race" (MTV)

"Survivor" (CBS)

"Top Chef" (Bravo)

"The Traitors" (Peacock)

Outstanding variety series

"The Daily Show" (Comedy Central)

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (ABC)

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO Max)

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (CBS)

"Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Carrie Coon, "The Gilded Age"

Chase Infiniti, "The Testaments"

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Rhea Seehorn, "Pluribus"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Mark Ruffalo, "Task"

Rufus Sewell, "The Diplomat"

Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Elle Fanning, "Margo's Got Money Troubles"

Lisa Kudrow, "The Comeback"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, "Wonder Man"

Steve Carell, "Rooster"

Matthew Rhys, "Widow's Bay"

Jason Segel, "Shrinking"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Claire Danes, "The Beast in Me"



Sally Field, "Remarkably Bright Creatures"



Carey Mulligan, "Beef"



Sarah Pidgeon, "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette"



Sarah Snook, "All Her Fault"



Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie