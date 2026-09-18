Paid extras needed for "The Pitt" when filming returns to Pittsburgh for Season 3

A casting call is out for paid background actors when the medical drama "The Pitt" comes back to Pittsburgh to film its third season.

Most of "The Pitt," which is fresh off a big night at the Emmy Awards on Monday, is filmed at Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank, California, on a set designed to replicate Allegheny General Hospital. But in October, the show will return to Pittsburgh to shoot some scenes.

Movie Casting PGH said "The Pitt" is looking for people to fill all sorts of roles like hospital workers, patients, pedestrians, construction workers and city workers between Oct. 27 and Oct. 29. No experience is necessary, but Movie Casting PGH says filming days can be between 10 and 14 hours long, and full-day availability is needed.

The director will also be selecting men to fill roles like city workers and police officers, as well as a "wide range of people" to portray city residents on Oct. 28. Those interested in applying can visit Movie Casting PGH's website.

Starring Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, "The Pitt" follows frontline healthcare workers at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. The show has been lauded for its medical accuracy and real-time format, with each episode covering one hour of a 15-hour shift.

For the second year in a row, "The Pitt" won best drama series and Wyle won best lead actor in a drama series at the Emmys. Season 3 is set to debut in January.