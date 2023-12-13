The Pavilion at Star Lake ranked among top amphitheaters in the world for tickets sold in 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pavilion at Star Lake has been ranked among the top ten amphitheaters in the world for tickets sold this year.

According to ticket data from 2023, the Burgettstown venue is listed 8th among the most tickets sold at amphitheaters.

The venue hosted 28 shows from June through October and sold more than 342,000 total tickets.

Eight of the concerts there this year had sell-out crowds.