The 'Memory Man' goes back in time to recount some of Pittsburgh's greatest sports moments

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bob Petrella, a Beaver Falls native, is one of only 50 people in the world diagnosed with a Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory, allowing him to recount past events in supreme detail.

When Rich Walsh casually tossed out his birthday - February 19, 1976 - Bob knew exactly where to go.

"Oh, okay that was a Thursday. The day before Rich was born, I was driving a cab, which was a Wednesday. The guy was beeping at me, and I got out of the car, I was so mad, I got out of the car, slammed the car door, and broke the window," Petrella said with a chuckle. "So, you follow one bad event with one good event," Petrella said.

The part of Petrella's brain that holds memories is approximately seven times larger than normal.

"We have a mental time machine," Petrella said of his condition. "Like, if we're going back to the '70s, it feels like you're wearing those big platform shoes again."

Growing up in western Pennsylvania, Bob was no stranger to the city's sports scene in the 1970s. Walsh and Daisy Jade put Petrella to the test to see how sharp his memory truly was when it came to remembering some important dates and events in Pittsburgh sports history.

When was Ben Roethlisberger drafted?

"It was either the 17th or the 24th, those were the two Saturdays in April. I think Ben's college coach was there and he knocked over the water bottle, you could hear the thud when Philip Rivers was drafted ahead of Ben."

The last playoff game in Pirates history?

"The last time the Pirates went to the playoffs was 2015. I think it was October 7th. Someone hit one of the Pirates and I think next inning, Gerrit Cole hit one of the Cubs," Petrella added.

Finally, what about the Steelers' 2005-06 divisional playoff game?

"Oh, yeah, January 15, 2006. I think [Antwaan] Randle El scored the first touchdown. [Heath] Miller scored the second. [Jerome] Bettis scored the third touchdown."

The 'Memory Man' proudly proclaimed his Pittsburgh fandom after acing his exam. Only time will tell what other events will be stored in Petrella's immaculate memory bank.