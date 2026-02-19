Fayette County nonprofit removes financial barriers keeping kids from sports

A Pittsburgh-area nonprofit is working to remove financial barriers that may be keeping kids out of youth sports.

The K's Foundation in Uniontown was created in July 2025, with a mission to cover youth sports registration fees for families who make $49,000 or less a year.

"They need us more than what we think," said Kia Rose, the founder of the K's Foundation. "They need a community to support them."

Rose knows firsthand just how quickly costs can add up when playing a sport. She played basketball and was involved in track in high school. She now has six children who are involved in cross country, basketball, volleyball, football and soccer.

"My triplets are in soccer. It's $75 per kid. How many kids are out here that don't have families that can afford $75 per a kid. It's kind of a lot," Rose said.

She said it wasn't until she had kids of her own that she realized how much sports can put a financial strain on families.

"I've seen it over and over repeatedly, of kids just talking to my kids and saying, 'Oh, I wish I can do that. You're lucky you can do this sport. You're lucky you can do that.' And it broke my heart," Rose said.

That's when she created The K's Foundation, covering registration fees for up to two sports a year per child.

"We just want a better community for our youth and help them to be able to grow their future," Rose said. "Nowadays, I feel like some kids, they're lost and they're lost without the help in the communities."

She said the foundation is her way of ensuring income doesn't determine opportunity.

"It's more than just a sport. It's about discipline. It's about respect. It's about the trust. It's about health," Rose said.

Rose said she believes being involved in a sport can change the path for children and their futures.

"Even when I was growing up, (sports) helped me stay out of trouble. It helped me keep focused and keep going on with life. It also, you know, kept me disciplined, and I feel like discipline is a very hard thing to do as you get older," Rose said. "I feel like us creating this outlet for them, it would also reduce the negativity that's in the community to help these children to be able to push themselves and know that there's someone out there who cares for them."

This weekend, The K's Foundation is holding a fundraiser to help raise money for the non-profit. The event is called Dodge with a Cause. It's scheduled for Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. at the Uniontown YMCA. All proceeds from the event will go toward The K's Foundation. For more information, you can visit their Facebook page, The K's Foundation, or email the non-profit at ksfoundation@yahoo.com.