Pittsburgh-area all-boys school going co-ed next year

SALTSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- An all-boys school in the Pittsburgh area will be switching to co-ed starting next year. The Kiski School near Saltsburg says pandemic problems and a lack of interest in single gender boarding schools forced their hands.

The Kiski School has been around for more than 130 years and to keep it going for another 130, school leaders realized they needed to change their model so that's why there will be girls there this time next year.

Several factors including the dwindling number of international students impacted them and their finances.

"We really got clobbered during COVID. We have a lot of international students. At the time in 2019, we had boys from 22 different countries, and that market just hasn't rebounded," said Head of School Chris Brueningsen.

This forced the school to have to fundraise $2 million a year for the past three years.

"For a school our size, that's a very big number, and it's just not a sustainable business model," Brueningsen said.

Last fall, the board started moving forward with the idea of going co-ed. Since the 70s, there had been some discussions about this subject.

"Sort of threw everything out there we could think to -- how do we fill the operational gap that's existed the last few years?" Chairman of the Board of Trustees John Jacob said.

The board decided it was best to break with their more than 130-year tradition of being just for boys.

Alumni have had mixed reviews so far. Board member John Jacob went to the school and sent his three boys there.

"By moving to a co-ed model, we'll not only pick up girls but we'll pick up a lot more boys that would be interested in Kiski," Jacob said.

The schools said there are facilities already in place for girls along with plans to hire a dean of girls.

The hope is to grow the student body from 190 to 225 over the next few years with a 50-50 split of boys and girls in about 6 or 7 years.

According to the head of school, admissions are already set up and ready to go for any families who are interested in having their girls go here at this time next year.