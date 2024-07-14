The hot and humid weather sticks around in Pittsburgh to close out the weekend

By: KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Carl Lam

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - So far this year, we have had 11 days of temperatures at 90° or hotter and we're on pace to add to that as we go through the early part of this week. So keep those fans and air conditioners running, you will definitely need them.

To close out the weekend, it is going to be a hot and humid one. The sun is going to boost temperatures up into the low 90s today with heat index values approaching the mid 90s. It will be a mainly dry day but we are tracking some showers that could roll through during the afternoon and evening. Very similar to Saturday, it will be light and brief in nature, if we get any rain at all. Ultimately, it will be a good day to get outside and enjoy since you'll have a solid amount of dry time.

As for the start of the work week, we are calling Monday as a First Alert Weather Day because of the heat that is on the way. What will be most noticeable is the heat and the humidity together, which will make it feel really uncomfortable.

The heat will be headed into the low 90s and with the humidity, the heat index values will climb into the mid to upper 90s. Within the City of Pittsburgh, heat index values will be even higher too, due to the Urban Heat Island effect. We are also tracking the potential of some rain showers and thunderstorms to roll through during the morning and there could be some more showers developing during the afternoon too.

Tuesday will also be another hot day with temperatures soaring into the low to mid 90s and with the humidity, it will feel like the mid to upper 90s again. There are a few more chances for rain as we roll through our Tuesday and this will be the setup for more rain as we go into the middle of the week.

Wednesday will still be warm and humid but there is a better chance for some widespread rain across Western Pennsylvania. This rain will be associated with a cold front and that will ultimately cool us down as we head into Wednesday evening and Thursday. By the time we get to Thursday and for the rest of the week, it will feel a lot more comfortable with much lower humidity.

