The Good Stuff: VolunTOTs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For kids in foster care, visiting with their biological parents should be a time to bond and connect -- and the space and atmosphere where that happens makes all the difference.

A local organization called VolunTOTs is working to jazz up several foster visitation rooms and has details on how you can help.

VolunTOTs was started Cami Teacoach when she found that there was a lack of opportunities for her toddler to help out with volunteering.

She even said she was laughed at when she called a few organizations asking if her 3-year-old could come along.

Well now, VolunTOTs has grown and is giving back in the most touching way.

She and her team of volunteers are redoing three visitation rooms at Pressley Ridge, Auberle, and Adoption Connection.

At Pressley Ridge, they're actually renovating an entire home and have enlisted the help of another group, Happy Lark Home Organizing, to help create play stations for kids based on age levels, hoping to build an environment where biological parents can bond and have a stress-free visit with their children.

If you'd like to help, there is an Amazon Wish List for the items they need for the room.

Also, on January 14, they're asking for volunteers to help paint.

For more information, click here or visit their Facebook page.