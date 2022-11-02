The Good Stuff: La Roche students honored for horror short film 'S.O.S.'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local group of college students have received an honor for a horror film they made.

The La Roche students were honored by the Pittsburgh 48 Hour Film Project, specifically for horror films.

It's a weekend where a team makes a movie, start to finish, in just 48 hours.

Eleven students won for their film 'S.O.S.'

They were also nominated in three other categories, including Best Directing, Best Editing, and Best Use of Blood or Goo.

'S.O.S.' is just about four minutes long, and is really clever and worth checking out!

La Roche also plans to enter in the spring version of the project and again next fall for the horror category.