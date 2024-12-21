Watch CBS News
Hey Ray

The flip-flopped seasons | Hey Ray

By Ray Petelin

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Winter solstice means the official start of Winter is here, and we are getting into the coldest part of the year.  It is also when we have the shortest amount of daylight.

hey-ray-1.jpg
It's not only cold this time of year...it's dark, too! KDKA Weather Center

You know this already, but the winter solstice is the time when the Sun reaches the lowest angle in the sky. It is not winter everywhere though!

hey-ray-2.jpg
But wait! In the southern hemisphere, it's warm! KDKA Weather Center

It is the warmest time of the year in the southern hemisphere.  In the northern hemisphere, where we live, the Sun's angle is low in the sky because our half of Earth is tilted on an axis away from the Sun. The southern hemisphere, on the other hand, is then tilted toward the Sun. This warms the southern hemisphere and gives them longer periods of daylight.

hey-ray-3.jpg
Quite a difference, isn't it? KDKA Weather Center

In the southern hemisphere, not only is it summer-like, it is also officially summertime when we are experiencing our winter. When it is our summer, they consider and call it winter!  If you like warmer weather, these opposite solstices give us some bonus days in the northern hemisphere.

hey-ray-4.jpg
Winter may be the "shortest" season but it certainly feels like the longest! KDKA Weather Center

Winter is our shortest season. Outside of leap years, it only lasts 89 days. That means summer in the southern hemisphere is 89 days, too. Summer is our longest season - 94 days long. In the southern hemisphere, that means winter is their longest season!

If that weren't enough, what we call "spring", they call "fall"! 

Just like opposite day, but opposite seasons.

Ray Petelin
Ray Petelin - KDKA

Meteorologist Ray Petelin joined the KDKA Weather Team in October 2018, but is no stranger to the weather in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania. He has been forecasting in Pittsburgh since 2011 and in Western PA since January of 2003.

