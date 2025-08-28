Dog park bar creating special community in Pittsburgh's Strip District

How a dog park bar in Pittsburgh's Strip District is giving back to the community

There's a dog park bar in Pittsburgh that's all about having a good time and helping pups as well as local organizations.

The special bar opened about a year ago. As KDKA-TV's Jessica Guay found out, it's every dog lover's dream.

There are a lot of smiles and wagging tails at The Dog Penn, a unique business on Penn Avenue in the Strip District.

"We are just about 7,000 square feet, we are an off-leash dog park and bar," said co-owner Travis May.

Travis May and his wife Alissa moved from Alaska to Pittsburgh with their pup Sabre, and they couldn't find anything like this.

"This was just perfect for us, we love dogs," May said.

Duquesne University's Small Business Development Center helped them get started.

"It was great to have a resource to go to help us write our business plan, help us find funding, help us go over the legality of everything that we had to line up in order to make this happen," May said.

The dog park is membership-based for pooches. You can get a day pass, or a monthly or annual membership.

"We actually have an app you can download; it walks you through the whole process, upload vaccinations. We also require that your dog be socialized, spayed or neutered by 1 year of age," May said.

Owners can enjoy some food and drinks.

"We have a howlapeño margarita, we have an Aperol sniff," he said.

And pups can socialize and let out all their energy.

"Winnie loves it here. She loves to run around and play. It's a more social way than just walking the dog to like get to know people and have some fun and they have really cool events that we like to join," said Nicole Clougherty, a new member at The Dog Penn.

The Dog Penn often lends a paw to nonprofits.

"We partnered recently with cystic fibrosis fundraisers, Make-A-Wish Foundation, as far as with dogs, we've had most of the rescues around here," May said.

They host lots of events for Paws Across Pittsburgh, helping dogs find foster homes and get adopted. The Mays even adopted their dog Trouble from Paws Across Pittsburgh.

"It's great because we get to raise money. It also brings awareness to the dogs," May said.

He said it's a great place to make new friends and have a fetching time, even if you don't have a canine. If you don't have a dog, you can come by for a drink or event without a membership.

"I come here fairly often, even though I don't have a dog. The amount of times I come here is a little bit ridiculous. I had a five-week streak of being here every single day except Tuesdays, for the reason that Dog Penn's closed on Tuesdays," said Kyle Chen.

It's quickly become a dog-lover community.

"We didn't know what we were creating as far as the community. We have so many people that have become friends here, relationships that have started, groups that have gotten together," May said.

"I just love being here surrounded by nice community and most importantly all the dogs around here," Chen said.

"We're really happy to be part of The Dog Penn family," said Clougherty.

This Sunday, Aug. 31, The Dog Penn is hosting a drag show called "werk for the woofs brunch" which will benefit Paws Across Pittsburgh. The show starts at noon. There will be adoptable dogs who will do a costume contest afterwards.

The Dog Penn is also hosting a fun foam party for pups on Labor Day and karaoke next Friday night.

They are doing a silent disco for their one-year anniversary on Oct. 20. They're also trying to plan a Halloween parade in the Strip District.