The Chai Box announces recall of two concentrate mixes

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Chai Box announced a recall of its 16 and 64-ounce glass bottles of Chai concentrate mix with best-by dates between September 22, 2022, and March 16, 2023.

The recall is because of under-processing, which may lead to contamination.

So far no illnesses have been reported, but if you do have any of the affected products, you can call the company for a refund.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 10:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

