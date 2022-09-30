The Chai Box announces recall of two concentrate mixes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Chai Box announced a recall of its 16 and 64-ounce glass bottles of Chai concentrate mix with best-by dates between September 22, 2022, and March 16, 2023.

The recall is because of under-processing, which may lead to contamination.

So far no illnesses have been reported, but if you do have any of the affected products, you can call the company for a refund.