The Chai Box announces recall of two concentrate mixes
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Chai Box announced a recall of its 16 and 64-ounce glass bottles of Chai concentrate mix with best-by dates between September 22, 2022, and March 16, 2023.
The recall is because of under-processing, which may lead to contamination.
So far no illnesses have been reported, but if you do have any of the affected products, you can call the company for a refund.
