The Calling to headline Pittsburgh's Light Up Night

The Calling, known for the hit "Wherever You Will Go," will headline this year's Light Up Night celebration in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The early 2000s band will perform at the Riverside Stage at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 after the Three Sister Bridges are lit up. The Calling is back together after a 20-year hiatus, releasing the single "Stand Up Now" last year.

"After all these years, we are more excited than ever to share our new sound and take our fans on this new journey with us," the band said in a statement. "The music has evolved, but the essence of what makes The Calling unique remains at the core."

Thousands of people come to Downtown Pittsburgh for Light Up Night, which kicks off the holiday season.

Light Up Night begins at 4 p.m. There will be two stages with live music, food vendors and, of course, an appearance from Santa.

The first of three rounds of fireworks will go off at 5 p.m. when the City-County Building's tree is lit. Next up is the tree at the center of the PPG Place ice skating rink, which will be lit at 6 p.m. There will be more fireworks at 7 p.m. when the Horne's tree is lit at the corner of Stanwix Street and Penn Avenue. Last but not least, the Sister Bridges will light up at 8 p.m. The night will end with a Zambelli fireworks finale at 9:30 p.m.