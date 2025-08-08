The All-American Rejects are playing a pop-up concert in Pittsburgh tonight

The All-American Rejects are playing a pop-up concert in the Pittsburgh area on Friday night.

The pop-rock band is set to put on a show at the Sheetz gas station on Steubenville Pike in McKees Rocks. It is scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

As Sheetz teased an appearance from the band, a frenzy of fans descended on the gas station hoping to catch the show. The band even posted photos to its Instagram Stories of the long lines of fans outside the Sheetz.

"Guess who showed up to work today? Second shift starts at 7pm in Pittsburgh!" Sheetz said Friday on social media.

The All-American Rejects — known for their hits including "Swing Swing," "Gives You Hell," "Move Along," and "Dirty Little Secret" — entered the scene in the early 2000s and became a mainstay on the radio.

The group has played numerous impromptu concerts recently and is on a house party tour, with a planned stop in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 17. The All-American Rejects are scheduled to be in Pittsburgh on Nov. 12 at PPG Paints Arena with the Jonas Brothers.

The band, formed in Stillwater, Oklahoma, has four members: Tyson Ritter, Nick Wheeler, Mike Kennerty and Chris Gaylor. It is set to release its fifth studio album in 2026.