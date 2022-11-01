National magazine names Pittsburgh LGBTQ activist one of its 12 people of the year

Magazine names Pittsburgh LGBTQ activist one of its 12 people of the year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Advocate named a Pittsburgh LGBTQ activist one of its 12 people of the year.

The national magazine recognized Sue Kerr for her advocacy in the transgender community through her blogging and community projects.

Other honorees include trans activists Raquel Willis, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Beyoncé.