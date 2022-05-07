The 100 Black Men of Western Pennsylvnaia educate children about the medical field

The 100 Black Men of Western Pa. introduce kids to EMS

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - To celebrate Emergency Medical Services Week, the 100 Black Men of Western Pennsylvania intrdocuded kids to the medical field.

Kids were able to explore an ambulance alongside members of the legendary Freedom House.

In 1967, Freedom House Ambulance Services was established in the Hill District and became the nation's first community-based emergency medical service with trained paramedics.

The event today hoped to encourage increased diversity in EMS.

"The EMS system started here on The Hill and at this moment, it's a 4-percent diversity rate among Black people in the EMS system," said Brandon Davis. "Unfortunately, a lot of Pittsburghers do not know that the entire national EMS system started here in the Hill District."

Original Freedom House Ambulance Services member John Moon spoke at the event.