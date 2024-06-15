That's fast! Even when we're sitting, we're still moving | Hey Ray

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Cars, planes, trains, and even rockets all can move pretty fast.

Fast is a relative term though. At this moment, we are moving pretty fast, too, even if you're just sitting down!

That big thing - the Earth - it's always moving! Getty Images

You know Earth rotates. It is what gives us our days and nights. It takes about 24 hours for Earth to make one complete rotation. At the Equator, Earth's widest part, Earth is almost 25,000 miles around. That means we are rotating at around 1000 miles per hour at the Equator!

That dividing line right there - that's the equator Getty Images

Yes, Earth is rotating, but Earth is also traveling around the Sun! It takes us roughly 365 days to make an orbit around our closest star. To make that trip, Earth travels at a whopping 67,000 mph.

One rotation around the sun = one year Getty Images

I am surprised our couches don't have seat belts!

Especially considering our movement through Space is much, much faster than what we already discussed! Earth is spinning while taking a trip around the Sun.

Our Solar System is moving, too. According to NASA, our solar system is moving with an average velocity of 450,000 miles per hour around the Milky Way Galaxy. With that speed, it takes our Solar System about 230 million years for the one complete trip around the Milky Way.

Our solar system, it's moving too! Getty Images

The speed doesn't stop there.

We're moving a lot faster than 450,000 mph! The Milky Way Galaxy is moving through the Universe, too! The word Moving may be an understatement of epic proportions. NASA says that the Milky Way Galaxy is hurling through the Universe at 1.3 Million miles per hour!

Can you even imagine how fast 1.3 million miles per hour is?! Getty Images

Because everything else around you is moving that fast and is held together thanks to gravity, we don't notice that whopping speed. You may not notice it, but just by siting on the couch, you're moving at 1.3 million miles per hour!