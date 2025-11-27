Thanksgiving Day in Pittsburgh will feel more like Christmas with cold temperatures and possible snow

Happy Thanksgiving Day! I hope you get to spend the holiday surrounded by friends and family.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

It's going to feel more like what you would expect Christmas Day than Thanksgiving Day today, with morning and afternoon temperatures hovering in the low 30s.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area on Thanksgiving Day KDKA Weather Center

Daily low temperatures, for the third day in a row, will be hit at the end of the day. Winds will still be gusty, with most of the day seeing winds gusting to the mid to upper 20s. Winds will be the strongest in the morning. I expect a snow shower or three as far south as Pittsburgh this afternoon, but it won't be anything like what they are expected to see north of I-80.

Wind gusts seen on Wednesday KDKA Weather Center

Lake counties could see up to 10 inches of snow, with communities along I-80 perhaps seeing 2"-3" of snow through tomorrow afternoon.

Looking ahead, I have two potential First Alert Weather Days, with the first one being on Sunday, with snow showers expected on Sunday morning. The snow chance turns to a rain chance just briefly on Sunday afternoon, with another chance for snow later in the day.

Precipitation chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Right now, it looks like snow could be heavy enough for folks to be waking up to white grass and some slick spots on area roads. I have Sunday's high at 40 degrees, so any snow on the ground will be gone by the Steelers game. Be prepared to have your rain gear with you on Sunday, though.

The other potential First Alert day happens on Tuesday with our best snow chance that we have seen in quite some time, stretching maybe three years back.

During this time of the year, it is so tough to get temperatures conducive to big snow totals, but the setup is certainly there.

Model data continues to hint at several inches of snow being possible in Pittsburgh.

Questions that I have at this time are where the rain, freezing rain, and snow line up, what part of our area will see the band of higher snow totals, and how long the event will last.

The answers to these questions will surely change, so I am not going to get into it too deeply right now. Just note that if you have plans on those days, expect that the weather is going to have an outsized impact on your day.

7-day forecast: November 27, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!