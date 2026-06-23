Tesla was "driving on its own" before crash in Pennsylvania, driver says

The driver of a Tesla who crashed into a pillar at the Tanger Outlets in Hershey, Pennsylvania, told investigators that the vehicle "was driving on its own," police said.

The Derry Township Police Department said in a news release that the 2026 Tesla, driven by Sharada Naganur of Princeton, New Jersey, crashed into a support pillar outside the Victoria's Secret store on Sunday around 11:30 a.m. The woman told police that the car "was driving on its own, and she had no control over it" until she crashed into the pillar, according to the news release.

Before hitting the pillar, the vehicle jumped the curb, made a right-hand turn, traveled down the grass median, struck a small tree and three other cars before hitting a small sign.

"The vehicle was heading directly towards the Oakley Outlet Store front when the driver jerked the steering wheel to the left, causing the Tesla to make a sudden turn and crash," Derry Township police said.

Police said Naganur was looking for a parking spot before the crash. After an investigation, officials said there was no evidence that Naganur was under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was legally able to operate the Tesla.

She was the only one in the Tesla. No injuries were reported, authorities added. Tesla has not responded to KDKA-TV's request for comment.

Police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information, including video or photos of the crash, is asked to call Officer Todd Houser at 717-534-2202 or submit a tip online.

The crash in Pennsylvania came two days after a woman in Texas died when the driver of a Tesla, allegedly on autopilot, crashed into her home. According to authorities, the 44-year-old driver did not seem intoxicated and was cooperative.